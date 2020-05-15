Bideford AAC's race medals, which were used in races in 2018. Bideford AAC's race medals, which were used in races in 2018.

The club’s Race As You Like lets people run either 10km, 10-mile or half marathon ‘races’ at any time, in any UK location, at their own pace for a bronze, silver or gold medal.

The medals featured in the club’s races between 2016 and 2018. Each year the medal series has been unique to each race, with the three different race designs stacking together to make one complete medal for the year.

Each entry will see at least £2 of the £6 fee go to Children’s Hospice South West.

Entrants simply choose which run and distance to take part in, and once they have completed it, email Bideford AAC with evidence, such as a photo of a GPS tracked run.

One the run is verified, the medal – deemed a non-essential item during the coronavirus restrictions – will be posted when safe to do so.

Runners are urged to follow coronavirus guidance and social distancing instructions when completing their run, staying at least two metres away from anyone outside of their household.

For more information, or to enter, head to the Bideford AAC website.