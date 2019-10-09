Gallienne crossed the finish line on Royal Parade with a time of 31mins and 57 seconds to take victory.

He finished more than a minute ahead of his nearest rival, Kairn Stone, who crossed the line after 33:21.

Adam Holland came third with a time of 33:15.

Gallienne said winning was a 'proud moment', and added: "It was such a great event and there was a fantastic atmosphere on the course.

"It's days like it that make the training worthwhile - it wasn't about getting a personal best due to the hilly course, but I'm still really happy to win.

"I went out hard and broke away after one kilometre. The support from the crowd kept me going to the finish line and it was extra special to have my girlfriend, niece and nephew there to cheer me on."