The Blues pair donned England vests for the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k, and both finished inside the top 10.

Richmond finished fourth overall with a time of 31mins, 42secs.

Jenkin was sixth, finishing in 32mins, 10secs.

Notts Athletic Club's Douglas Musson was first to cross the line, winning the race with a time of 30mins, 22secs.

The England team included 160 runners from the ages of 35 to 83, representing more than 140 affiliated clubs from across the country.

Bideford AAC members John Shapland, Karen Shapland and Candace Jewell were in action in the Wells 10k.

John Shapland was first in his category with a time of 40mins, 26secs.

James Pugsley ran a personal best at the Vitality London 10,000, finishing with a time of 32mins, 44secs.

Steve Turner and Amy Hawkes took on the Bampton to Tiverton run, with Hawkes (52:59), finishing first in her category.