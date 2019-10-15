Lorraine Clements and Gary Suggate will don the England vest for the Yorkshire Marathon on Sunday, October 20.

Clements and Suiggate earned the selection after running qualifying times at the Brighton Marathon back in April. Clements' time of 3:39:20 gave her third in the V55 category, while Suggate's 2:52:09 saw him achieve fourth in the V45.

Both are long-standing members of the club and have trained under the coaching of Andy Glover.

Clements said: "I've run for the Blues for over 30 years and I am so honoured to be running Yorkshire Marathon for my club and country. I couldn't have achieved any of this without the support of the Bideford Blues family."

Suggate said: "Another marathon this year wasn't in my running plan, but who could turn down running for their country. I'm very proud to represent both the Blues and England"

Candace Jewell, Chairman of Bideford AAC running section commented: "We are always proud of all our runners and everything they achieve, but being selected to run for England is something very very special, and I know something Gary and Lorraine never expected so this makes it even more precious to them and to Bideford AAC.

"They are both respected and loved within our club and we are very honoured to have them as part of our family; they have trained hard and I know they will run their best for the club and England.

"On the day we will all be thinking of them and tracking their race but whatever time or position they run we will just be immensely proud."