The 17-year-old was in action in the Armagh 5k - a race renowned as one of the fastest in the world.

Jennings' time of 14mins, 21secs smashed the long-standing British record for a U17 over the distance,

The record had been held by Preston's John Nuttall, whose time of 14:29 had stood as the fastest in the age group since 1984.

Jennings said he 'can't believe' he is now a record holder.

"The race was absolutely crazy and the start was unbelievable - I couldn't even move," he said.

"The race is four laps around a park, and it took a lap for everyone to space out.

"I could see the time at the finish from about 200 metres away and I couldn't believe it when I crossed the line. I was not expecting it at all."

Jennings goes to Bideford College and has been a dedicated member of Bideford AAC for several years. He has been trained by the club's coach Andy Glover along with the support of his dad, Russ and his whole family.

He won the Bideford 10k in 2018 and raced for England last year at the SIAB International Schools Cross Country.

This weekend sees him travel to Nottingham for the National Cross Country Championships. The UK Cross Challenge Final follows in Loughborough next month.

Jennings said none of it would be possible without the support of Glover, his family and his clubmates.

Candace Jewell, Bideford AAC's running section chairman said Jennings' achievement was 'simply amazing'.

She added: "Flynn is a very talented young man whose running has gone from strength to strength under the coaching of Andy Glover - even running for England in 2019.

"Flynn trains hard and is a credit to our club"

North Devon Olympic hopeful Phil Norman took a top five finish at Armagh - finishing fourth with a time of 13:46.

The men's 5k was won by Adam Clarke (13:42).

Jennings was joined by Bideford AAC clubmates Jack Hutchens (14:42), Dan Map (15:03) and Martin Edwards (15:41) in Armagh.