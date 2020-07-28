The Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs The Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Bideford Amateur Athletic Club has cancelled its 10k and 10mile races, which were pencilled in for September and November.

The Bideford 10k, which usually attracts more than 1,100 runners and many more spectators, had been moved to later in the year in the hope the race could go ahead.

The Bideford 10 Miler usually takes place every November, with more than 800 runners taking part in 2019.

However, with social distancing guidelines still in place, Bideford AAC said it would not be able to hold the events.

A statement from the club said: “After careful consideration following the release of the latest guidelines from Run Britain and UK Athletics on road races and their regulations regarding licences, Bideford Amateur Athletic Club will sadly be unable to hold the Bideford 10k in September or the Bideford 10 Mile in November.

“In these ongoing uncertain times when the need for social distancing is essential, this decision has been reached with the safety of runners and the wider community being the highest priority.

“We apologise to the runners who were looking forward to taking part in our events and look forward to welcoming you back to our races in the future.”

Bideford 10k entrants will be contacted in the near future regarding refund options.