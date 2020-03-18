The 2020 Bideford 10k, which was due to take place on Sunday, May 10, has been postponed by organisers Bideford Amateur Athletic Club.

The club has set a new date of Sunday, September 20 for the race between Bideford and Instow, which attracts nearly 1,200 runners each year and hundreds more in spectators.

A statement from Bideford AAC said the new date was the only one available. Places for the nearly 500 people who have already entered have been transferred to the new date, and the club said it would help those unable to take part to transfer their place.

The statement said: “Due to the current situation with the coronavirus Bideford Amateur Athletic Club have made the difficult decision to postpone our Bideford 10k 2020.

“The wellbeing of all runners and our volunteers is of the upmost importance therefore we have rescheduled this race to the only date available to us, Sunday 20 September.

“We thank you for your understanding at this time and look forward to welcoming you in September. In the meantime please stay safe.”

The 2019 race saw Bideford’s Shaun Antell set a course record as he sped to victory in 30 minutes, 39 seconds, and there was an all-Bideford top five.

The decision comes less than two weeks after the 2020 Bideford Half Marathon, which was won by Bideford’s Ronnie Richmond.