The race, which is the third and final race of the year organised by Bideford Amateur Athletic Club, starts from The Pill at 10.30am.

Runners will run along Kingsley Road and the Quay and out to Yelland on the B3233 before returning to Bideford via the Tarka Trail.

The race means a section of Kingsley Road, the Quay and Bideford Long Bridge will be closed to traffic for the race start from 10.20am. The closure will last around 20 minutes.

Road users are also advised to take care while travelling along the B3233 as there will be runners in the road.

There's still time to sign up for the race, with online entries closing at 11pm on Thursday, October 31.

All finishers receive a T-shirt and medal, and there are cash prizes for the first three male and female finishers.