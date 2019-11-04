Exmouth Harriers' Tom Merson crosses the line to win the Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs Exmouth Harriers' Tom Merson crosses the line to win the Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

The race was Bideford Amateur Athletic Club's third and final race of the year, and saw more than 800 people cross the finish line.

Merson completed the race in 50 minutes and 45 seconds to take first place and deny the Blues from making it a clean sweep of victories across their three races.

Bideford's Ronnie Richmond, who won the Bideford Half Marathon back in March, finished with a time of 51:03 to take second place.

Cheltenham and County Harriers' Philip Wylie was third, finishing with a time of 51:25.

The Bideford 10 Miler 2019 top three of (left to right) Philip Wylie, Tom Merson and Ronnie Richmond. The Bideford 10 Miler 2019 top three of (left to right) Philip Wylie, Tom Merson and Ronnie Richmond.

The fastest female was Taunton AC's Kate Drew, who was 17th overall with a time of 1:01:29.

Ruby Lily Orchard was second, finishing one place and 11 seconds behind Drew with a time of 1:01:40.

Tiverton Harriers' Serane Stone was the third fastest. Her time of 1:02:03 placed her 21st overall.

The race saw entrants set off from Kingsley Road and head out to Yelland on the B3233 before joining the Tarka Trail and running back to Bideford.

Taunton AC's Kate Drew was the fastest female at the Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs Taunton AC's Kate Drew was the fastest female at the Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

While there was no wet weather for runners, the deluge of rain in the days leading up to the race meant competitors had to brave a lengthy water section near Instow.

The full results for the Bideford 10 Miler 2019 can be found here.



Bideford 10 Miler 2019 - Top 10

1, Tom Merson (Exmouth Harriers), 50:45.

2, Ronnie Richmond (Bideford AAC), 51:03.

The Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs The Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

3, Philip Wylie (Cheltenham and County Harriers), 51:25.

4, Mark Jenkin (Bideford AAC), 52:48.

5, James Pugsley (Bideford AAC), 54:27.

6, Jack Pickett (Wolverhampton and Bilston), 55:16.

The Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs The Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

7, Kyle Darrah (North Devon AC), 56:47.

8, Daniel Costello (Total Tri Training), 58:28.

9, Matthew Shipping, 59:05.

10, Edward Horn (Tavistock AC), 59:29.

The Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs The Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

The Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs The Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs

The Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs The Bideford 10 Miler 2019. Picture: Graham Hobbs