Barum youngsters finally enjoying the rugby rewards

Barnstaple’s end-of-season revival in National Two South continued with a 13-10 win over Hinckley. The side that had only won twice in 25 starts has now won two of its last three games.

Barum remain in the bottom two and can’t finish any higher, as there are not enough games left to overhaul Rochford Hundred, who are above them.

For the Barnstaple management, this season has been all about player development, as youngsters break into the side and, on that front, it has been a success.

“More than half the team we put out against Hinckley were 21 or under and most of them have been playing all season,” said Jeremy Chugg, the director of rugby at Barnstaple.

“Those young players have seen some rough days this season, but it’s been a learning process for them.

“No doubt there will be difficult days ahead too, but we are starting to see the benefits of blooding our Colts in results like this one.”

Barnstaple were always ahead against the Leicestershire side from the fifth minute when Jake Murphy popped over a penalty.

By half-time, Murphy had converted a Ryan Smale try for a 10-0 lead. A Murphy penalty on the hour was Barum’s only score in the second half.

The final few minutes got a bit hairy for Barnstaple when Hinckley cut the leeway to three points and had a one-man advantage, as Murphy had been dispatched to the sin-bin.

Barum face a stiff task this Saturday as they are away to second-placed Redruth.

South Molton entertain Exeter Saracens on Saturday in the Devon One match of the day.

Only one side is guaranteed promotion from Devon One this season and with only one game to play as things stand at the moment that’s table-topping Molton.

As Saracens are only a point behind Molton in second place, it really is a winner-takes-all encounter.

The second-placed team may also go up as part of a looming reorganisation of the regional leagues below national level but, as there are no guarantees, the only thing that matters is winning.

Torrington have already completed their Devon One fixtures.

Barum finishing season on a high - Credit: Derek Parnell & Bob Collins



