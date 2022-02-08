Barum stay in rugby rut after painful loss in Essex

Barnstaple’s dismal run in National Two South continued when they were defeated 28-20 away to fellow strugglers Westcliff on a day when there was no lack of endeavour from Barum but the good fortune went with Westcliff.

Westcliff are the only side below Barnstaple in the league table and, prior to Saturday’s game, had yet to register a win.

The Essex side are off the mark now after consigning Barnstaple to an 11th successive defeat. Their last win was on October 30 when Rochford Hundred were beaten 15-13 at Pottington.

The omens were hardly promising for Barnstaple as they went 14-0 down in the first 15 minutes, the worst possible start against perhaps the only side in the division that can compare with Barum in terms of low levels of belief and confidence.

Tries by Dan Lee and acting captain Johnny Carter either side of half time, with Tyler Gordon-Oke converting one, cut the leeway to 14-12 and kept Barum in the game.

Westcliff went in for two tries in the space of five minutes to claim a bonus point and make Barum’s task that much harder.

Barnstaple did rally with a penalty from Gordon-Oke penalty and another try by Carter, but with just a minute or so to go they ran out of time.

Sam Roberts, Nat Bayet and Drom Martinas all sustained injuries that led to their replacement. All three will be aiming to get fit for this Saturday’s gruelling away day to Canterbury in Kent.

There was some better news closer to home, as Harvey Rostock scooted in for two tries in Barnstaple Tics 53-33 win at Newton Abbot in the Devon Merit Table.

Brandon Moore, Garreth Turner, Callum Ford, Luke Knight and Tom Turner all put their names on the scoresheet. Ed Day claimed the rest of the points in kicks.

It was a bonus-point win that moved the Tics within a point of Ivybridge at the top of the table.

The Tics are back at Pottington this Saturday for a home game against Cullompton. The Colts, fresh from a 39-5 win over Tavistock, entertain South Molton.

Barnstaple wing Harvey Rostock jinking up the touchline - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe

Barnstaple's Euen Kent ships the ball away before Newton Abbot's defenders close him down. Barnstaple won the Merit Table game 53-33. - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe



