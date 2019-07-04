After B&P opener George McEndoo was second out for 22 the next best scores were 18 and 15 en-route too 104 all out.

Matt Jeacock (5-15) came back at the end to finish off what Jody Clements (3-10) had set in motion. The last four wickets went for just seven runs.

Oliver West (47no) and Alex Clements (28) wiped off the first 57 needed, which left Joe Henkus (24no) to accompany West over the line.

Barnstaple & Pilton are 33 points away from safety going into the second half of the season, which commences away to Whimple this Saturday.