Barum secure massive win in fight for survival

Barnstaple Town produced a superb late surge to defeat Evesham United on Saturday and move within two of climbing off the bottom in the Southern League Division One South.

Trailing for 75 minutes, after Kyle Belmonte struck early for the visitors, a red card for Evesham gave Barum added impetus and they capitalised 12 minutes from time, when Ryan Turner headed home from a corner.

Moments later, Barnstaple completely turned the game on its head, Myles Perkins firing home from 25 yards to give his side a dramatic, thrilling and potentially season-saving winner.

It was a tougher day at the office for Bideford, who went down 4-2 at promotion-chasing AFC Totton.

The home side raced into a three-goal lead with strikes from Ethan Taylor, Ben Jefford and Hisham Kasimu, but the Robins rallied and two goals in the space of four minutes from Craig Duff set up a tense finale until Shaquille Gwengwe sealed it for Totton.