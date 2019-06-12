Barum Mower Club's Peter Jeffery, Michaela Nott, Nick Webber, Steve Comer and Sam Webb at Red Bull Cut It. Barum Mower Club's Peter Jeffery, Michaela Nott, Nick Webber, Steve Comer and Sam Webb at Red Bull Cut It.

The lawn mower racing event in Axbridge saw competitors from all over the UK take on three challenging tracks and hit speeds of up to 50mph.

Red Bull Cut It saw two different competitions taking place. One for British Lawnmower Racing Association lawnmowers and the other the Tourist Class, where participants raced under their own association's regulations.

The Barum Mower Club team of Peter Jeffery, Michaela Nott, Nick Webber, Steve Comer, Sam Webb and Hannah Bloores were in the Tourist Class.

All qualified to the final grand prix in their classes, but Bloores was unable to compete after a steering failure.

Nott raced to victory in Tourist Class group three, finishing with a time of 5mins, 57secs.

Webb went on to finish third in group four with a time of 6mins, 15secs, just behind winner Kevin Bradford and second-place Richard Hawksbee.