Kai Avery took on Callum Smith of Downend ABC. Picture: Matt Smart Kai Avery took on Callum Smith of Downend ABC. Picture: Matt Smart

There were strong performances from Barum’s boxers on the night, although the results didn’t quite go the way the club’s senior boxers would have wanted.

Nic Forrest was a split decision winner over Camborne and Redruth’s Dan Heather.

Forrest got off to a good start, moving well and keeping up a busy work rate early on, and he grew stronger in the second round.

He found his range with a couple of straight shots through Heather’s guard in the second round, and as the pair went into the third three-minute round, Forrest held his own as the bout became a war of attrition in the closing stages.

Barum's Nic Forrest was a split decision winner over Dan Heather. Picture: Matt Smart Barum's Nic Forrest was a split decision winner over Dan Heather. Picture: Matt Smart

Mark Peach topped the bill for Barum and started strongly against Kings ABC’s Ashley Duffus.

Peach had looked in control until a burst of punches from Duffus in the second round put the Barum boxer on his knees, leading to a stoppage from the referee.

Liam Green’s clash with Bideford’s Jamie Croarkin failed to make the distance too. A clash of heads near the end of the first round saw Green come out worse off, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

Croarkin took a unanimous decision on account of his performance in the solitary round.

Ashley Duffus beat Mark Peach following a stoppage from the referee. Picture: Matt Smart Ashley Duffus beat Mark Peach following a stoppage from the referee. Picture: Matt Smart

Kai Avery was on the wrong end of a split decision against Downend’s Callum Smith, in a contest which grew more intense as the rounds went on.

There were also defeats for Matthew Holden against Wells ABC’s Jake Johnson, and Sam Watts against William Gardener from Wessex, with both decisions unanimous.

Watts had started his bout with pace and control, and landed a couple of good straight shots with his left before connecting with some well-worked combinations.

Gardener worked his way back into the contest with some good counter-punching and finished the stronger.

Holden used his jab to good effect in his contest, but Johnson found ways to score with combinations. Both opened up in the final round but it was Johnson who took the decision.

Connor Woods was awarded Barum’s boxer of the night award after an energetic bout against Baker Street’s Ryan Merchant.

Woods was fast and aggressive, and had success with straight shots, but it was Merchant who took the decision.

There were wins for Barum youngsters Liam Davies, Hickson Bishop and Alfie Hommell. Nikki Patterson and Ashleigh Johnson both suffered defeat by split decisions.

Jamie Croarkin was a unanimous winner over Liam Green. Picture: Matt Smart Jamie Croarkin was a unanimous winner over Liam Green. Picture: Matt Smart

Joe Lane and Charlie Aldous opened up the proceedings with skills bouts.

Matthew Holden in action against Jake Johnson of Wells ABC. Picture: Matt Smart Matthew Holden in action against Jake Johnson of Wells ABC. Picture: Matt Smart

Sam Watts takes on Wessex's Billy Strand. Picture: Matt Smart Sam Watts takes on Wessex's Billy Strand. Picture: Matt Smart

Connor Woods in action against Baker Street's Ryan Merchant. Picture: Matt Smart Connor Woods in action against Baker Street's Ryan Merchant. Picture: Matt Smart

