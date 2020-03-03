Rob Squires topped the bill against Moulescoomb's Harvey Dykes. Rob Squires topped the bill against Moulescoomb's Harvey Dykes.

The club had 15 boxers take to the ring across 17 bouts in front of a healthy crowd.

Topping the bill was Rob Squires, who came up against Southern Area champion Harvey Dykes of Brighton-based Moulescoomb Boxing in a super heavyweight clash.

After a slow-burning tactical contest, it was Squires who was on the wrong end of a split decision, much to the disappointment of the home crowd.

Squires kept busy over three rounds but came up short against Dykes, who looked to earn his points in close quarters.

Clem Hughes took on Bideford ABC's Joe Wolfe. Clem Hughes took on Bideford ABC's Joe Wolfe.

There were good wins for Clem Hughes, Chad Scott, Connor Woods and Alex Goode.

In the penultimate bout of the night, Hughes landed a unanimous decision against Bideford's Joe Wolfe.

Hughes jumped out of the blocks with some fast hands, and as the pace slowed he looked to have found his range, landing some impressive shots and forcing a standing eight count in the final round.

Woods was a unanimous winner over Kieran Ray of Poseidon Amateur Boxing Club.

Amy Elkins came up against Mimi King of Blue Flames. Amy Elkins came up against Mimi King of Blue Flames.

Ray started well, but Woods soon settled and began to land some good combinations.

He continued that work in the second round, giving Ray a bloody nose, and continued putting on pressure through the last.

Scott took a split decision victory against Tavistock's Brett Caers.

Scott began on the front foot, looking for big punches with his overhand left, and kept coming forward in the second, landing a couple of big right hooks. He kept a high work rate through the third to take the win.

Connor Woods boxed Kieran Ray of Poseidon. Connor Woods boxed Kieran Ray of Poseidon.

Goode beat Taylor Merry of Torbay with a first round stoppage after a strong left hook forced the referee to intervene.

There were three female contests, with Amy Elkins, Aysha George and Nikki Paterson all in action.

Elkins lost out to a unanimous decision against Mimi King (Blue Flames), and George also saw defeat against Wellington's Roha Hudson.

Paterson lost out in a split decision against Tia Lynch of Porthcawl Pumas.

Barum Boxing Club's Chad Scott came up against Brett Caers (Tavistock). Barum Boxing Club's Chad Scott came up against Brett Caers (Tavistock).

Juniors Hickson Bishop and Findlay Lloyd picked up impressive split decision wins.

Charlie Aldous was unfortunate to lose against Torbay's Leroy Alfred, and youngsters Rhys Gregory, Callum Preston, and Joe Lane also lost out on the night.

Ozzie Hughes took to the ring in a skills bout with Ollie Brundrett of Holmes Chapel.

Barum Boxing Club's Aysha George took on Roha Hudson (Wellington) Barum Boxing Club's Aysha George took on Roha Hudson (Wellington)

Rob Squires topped the bill against Moulescoomb's Harvey Dykes. Rob Squires topped the bill against Moulescoomb's Harvey Dykes.

Rob Squires topped the bill against Moulescoomb's Harvey Dykes. Rob Squires topped the bill against Moulescoomb's Harvey Dykes.

Rob Squires topped the bill against Moulescoomb's Harvey Dykes. Rob Squires topped the bill against Moulescoomb's Harvey Dykes.

Rob Squires topped the bill against Moulescoomb's Harvey Dykes. Rob Squires topped the bill against Moulescoomb's Harvey Dykes.

Clem Hughes took on Bideford ABC's Joe Wolfe. Clem Hughes took on Bideford ABC's Joe Wolfe.

Clem Hughes took on Bideford ABC's Joe Wolfe. Clem Hughes took on Bideford ABC's Joe Wolfe.

Amy Elkins came up against Mimi King of Blue Flames. Amy Elkins came up against Mimi King of Blue Flames.

Clem Hughes took on Bideford ABC's Joe Wolfe. Clem Hughes took on Bideford ABC's Joe Wolfe.

Connor Woods boxed Kieran Ray of Poseidon. Connor Woods boxed Kieran Ray of Poseidon.

Amy Elkins came up against Mimi King of Blue Flames. Amy Elkins came up against Mimi King of Blue Flames.

Amy Elkins came up against Mimi King of Blue Flames. Amy Elkins came up against Mimi King of Blue Flames.

Barum Boxing Club's Chad Scott came up against Brett Caers (Tavistock). Barum Boxing Club's Chad Scott came up against Brett Caers (Tavistock).

Connor Woods boxed Kieran Ray of Poseidon. Connor Woods boxed Kieran Ray of Poseidon.

Barum Boxing Club's Chad Scott came up against Brett Caers (Tavistock). Barum Boxing Club's Chad Scott came up against Brett Caers (Tavistock).

Barum Boxing Club's Chad Scott came up against Brett Caers (Tavistock). Barum Boxing Club's Chad Scott came up against Brett Caers (Tavistock).