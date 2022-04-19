Barnstaple win followed by defeat that confirms their fate

Barnstaple Town have been relegated from the Southern League Division One South, despite a brave fight over the final weeks of the season.

Barum travelled to mid-table Melksham Town on Saturday and, once again, they defied the odds to come back to North Devon with a superb battling victory.

Melksham started the game brightly enough and grabbed the lead on 15 minutes, when Albie Hopkins slotted home, but this merely stirred the Barnstaple beast and the response was immediate.

Ryan Tucker chased down on some hesitant defending from the hosts and got enough on the ball for a ricochet into the Melksham net. Game on!

Melksham had a couple more half-chances before Barum grabbed what would prove to be the winner on the half-hour, as Phil Ormrod scored from close range against his former club.

Barnstaple still had an hour to play but the defending on the day was exemplary, and three massive points in the unlikeliest survival attempt from Barum, who looked dead and buried at Christmas.

Just when you have hope of a minor miracle, the fixture schedule dishes out the ultimate challenge at this level, a visit from league leaders Plymouth Parkway.

Barum started the game well enough and restricted Parkway in the opening quarter but they were finally breached when Mikey Williams headed home the rebound after an initial effort had struck the home bar.

Barnstaple were still in the game until they were hit by a suckerpunch in the dying seconds of the first period. Jack Crago headed home from a corner and that boost for Parkway proved fatal for Barum.

Any small hopes of finding a way back against a side fighting for the title were dashed when Callum Laird was sent off on the hour. Barum ‘keeper tried to keep his team in the game with a wonderful save but the race was run when Callum Hall added a third six minutes from time. Crago completed the scoring with a fourth in the final seconds.

Barnstaple travel to Sholing this weekend but now know they will be playing in a different league next term.

Barum have enjoyed too few happy moments this season - Credit: Barnstaple Town FC



