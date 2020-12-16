Barum, as a National Two South club, come under the governance of the National Clubs Association, which has its own plans for getting games on.

Ian Stanton, the Barnstaple chairman, has a broad outline of what is planned. What he does not know is when it will start.

“There is another NCA meeting planned for December 17 and we may know more after that,” said Stanton.

“What I understand is we will find our early in the New Year what we are allowed to do, subject to advice from the scientists to the Government and what they tell the RFU.

“It is good news for players and coaches that we could be playing, but it remains a case of wait-and-see when that might be.”

Barnstaple have been grouped with Dings Crusaders, Clifton, Plymouth Albion, Taunton and Redruth in the South West pool of the proposed NCA Cup.

Teams will play each other home and away – provisionally from mid-February onwards – for ranking places in a national knockout competition.

The top two from the South West will qualify for the cup, teams three and four go into a bowl competition and the rest qualify for a plate. Finals are pencilled in for June.

Stanton said it remained to be seen whether the NCA Cup was viable.

“With the rule and regulation changes brought in by the RFU, what we are playing resembles 15-a-side Sevens,” said Stanton.

“You have to have three front-row forwards on the pitch – and replacements on the bench – yet there won’t be any scrums or mauls. How does that work?

“We have been told we cannot travel to away games by coach, which means going by car. Are players really going to be willing to jump into a car for the 120-mile trip to Redruth to play against someone who might have the illness?

“There is a fair amount of travelling in our group. The knockout rounds will mean going even further.”