Barum learned at 10.15 on Saturday morning that the first-versus second game was off, saving them the expense of a wasted coach trip.

The game will be replayed on the next available rest day, which is January 25.

Jeremy Chugg, the director of rugby at Barnstaple, said the switch has probably done his team a favour.

"If anyone from Weston knew how short we were in a couple of places, they probably would have forked the pitch a bit harder," said Chugg.

"Our second row was a prop and a No.8, which is not ideal for a game between the top two.

"By the time we get to the rearranged date in January, we should look a lot stronger."

Barnstaple remain top of the South West Premier table, where they are four points clear of Maidenhead, who got up to second by trouncing Camborne 40-7, and have a game in hand on them.

Barnstaple are away to relegation worriers Bracknell this Saturday, a match Chugg sees as a potential banana skin after their close-run defeat at Okehampton.

"Plenty of teams would settle for losing by a point at Okehampton and if Bracknell can go there and do that they have to be respected at home," said Chugg.

"The way I see it we face a four-hour trip to the outskirts of London on the Saturday before Christmas on the day after most of our players will have clocked off for their festive break. It has got ''challenging' written all over it."