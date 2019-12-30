As two full divisions separate the sides at the moment, the form book pointed to a Barnstaple win.

Bideford were never swamped or overrun, but spent most of the game defending for all they were worth.

"Hats off to Bideford - they tackled as if lives depended on it," said Barum's director of rugby Jeremy Chugg.

"It was not one of those games where the winners ran away with it in the last 15-20 minutes - far from it.

"We were maybe 10-15 per cent better than Bideford all the way through and scored tries at regular intervals all the way through. There was no surge at the end."

Barnstaple used the game to bring in some players from the 2nd XV and also look at trialists such as Jeremy Darley, who got on the try scorers' list in the first half.

Alfie Pennifield showed up well in the back row on his elevation from the 2nd XV and Tom Swales impressed at stand-off.

Adam Lloyd got game time in the second row to test his fitness after an injury lay-off.

Barnstaple's first-half try scorers were Harvey Rostock, Jeremy Darley and Connor Robinson.

Ross Swales, Brendan Darley and Robbie Hume crossed in the second half.

Hume (3), Josh Davies and Ollie James kicked the conversions

The respective 2nd XVs met at Bideford in the morning, where Barnstaple won 42-12.

The Colts' meeting was a close affair which Barnstaple edged 14-13.

Barnstaple resume their South West Premier campaign on January 4 with a home game against Devon rivals Brixham.

Bideford get back to business in the Western Counties Division at home to Cullompton.

South Molton's first date in 2020 is at home to promotion-chasing Plymstock Albion Oaks.

Ilfracombe entertain Torrington in an all-North Devon affair at Brimlands.