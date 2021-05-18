Barnstaple Town Reserves clinch North Devon League title

Published: 5:00 PM May 18, 2021

Barnstaple Town Reserves clinched the North Devon League Senior Division title with a 4-1 win over Northam Lions.

Peter Ellis denied Ryan Welch and Simon Larcombe, who also fired wide from the penalty spot.

But the deadlock was broken on 35 minutes when Owen Pennington's long ball found Matt Beveridge, who chipped the advancing Ellis.

Northam's Jake England hit the post before Alan Woodcock was tripped in the box and James Harker fired home Barnstaple's second penalty to double the lead.

Woodcock hit the woodwork before the break but Tavis Fairlie made it three soon after the restart from a corner.

You may also want to watch:

Ellis then denied Woodcock, before Rik Williams converted the third penalty of the day for Northam.

Lee Capner hit a post before Larcombe added the fourth and Ross Jones hit the underside of the crossbar from a late free-kick before the celebrations began for unbeaten Barum.

First-team manager Dean Edwards told the club's website: "I would like to say a massive congratulations to everyone connected with Barnstaple Town Reserves on their title-winning success.

“To joint-managers Ross Middleton and Mark Tucker, and of course all of the playing squad, I am proud of all the hard work that has gone in to our first season.

“To win the title in our first season, and with a 100 per cent record, is a fantastic achievement and a well-deserved success.

“It`s another part of the jigsaw that we hope will take the club to another level and continue the progression that we are looking for as a club.”

Chairman Bob Chamberlain added: “It’s a tremendous achievement for which everyone involved should feel very proud. It bodes well for the future of the club and I would like to thank Ross Middleton and Mark Tucker and all of the playing staff for all of their efforts.

“I would also like to praise everyone involved behind-the-scenes for ensuring that games went ahead during these difficult times.

“This is a reward for those endeavours and we look forward to the team competing at a higher level next season and supporting our first-team with emerging talent.”