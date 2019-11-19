Dean Edwards' side saw a 1-0 lead slip away in their trip to Southampton.

Saddam Bello got Barnstaple off to the best possible start by getting them off the mark.

Bello took advantage of a loose header to go through on goal, but was brought down as he rounded goalkeeper Ryan Gosney for a penalty.

Bello stepped up to take the spot-kick and duly converted to put Barum ahead.

Stuart Green almost levelled things up immediately only to hit the post.

Green did eventually equalise with 20 minutes on the clock when he latched onto a TJ Cuthbertson shot to tap in from close range.

A couple of good saves from Steve Oliver kept the scores level in the second half until the 69th minute, when Marv Mclean's ball from the byline was side-footed in by Brad Targett.

Things went from bad to worse for Barnstaple, who were reduced to 10 men when Mike Humphreys was shown a second yellow card.

The visitors threw caution to the wind as the game neared its end, but fell victim to a counter attack with the final move of the game. Green rounded off the move to get his second goal.

Edwards said the match was the best his side had played against one of the best sides he had faced so far.

He said: "We were 2-1 down with five minutes to go, down to 10 men, so we went for it and got caught at the back in the 93rd minute.

"Every week we are improving. I know we're not winning but that does not bother me at the moment.

"Our problem at the moment is we haven't got that experience in there to see games off and we're struggling to score goals".

"I know it doesn't look great on paper but the results will come, and I've been in football long enough to know we are not as bad as the results.

"I'm certainly not going to throw the towel in. I'm certain in what we are doing, and in two months time we won't be having this conversation.

"We are getting there, we're doing what we can and Saturday is another game."

Barnstaple are at home to Larkhall Athletic on Saturday.