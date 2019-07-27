Bridgwater, managed by former Barum assistant manager Karl Baggaley and striker Dave Pearse, started and finished well, with a brace from Steve Murray and a strike from Nathan Byrne giving the Western League side the result. Bridgwater took advantage of a slow start from Barnstaple and took the lead after seven minutes when Murray found room in the box to fire a low shot in from the right inside the penalty area. Barnstaple recovered and began to pose more threat going forward. They were denied an equaliser 10 minutes after going behind when Mike Humphreys and Theo Simpson both saw close-range efforts blocked after a corner from Liam Gregory. Keeper Fraser McDiamond did well to keep out Simpson's effort. They had their best chance to equalise six minutes before half time when Brian Levien was brought down in the box after getting in behind the defence. With a penalty awarded, Simpson stepped up but didn't get hold of the ball as he would have wanted, sending a tame effort down the middle for McDiamond to save. Barum continued to look bright after the break but were unable to find the net. Saddam Bello went close for the hosts from a corner. Bridgwater brought on Pat O'Halloran and Nathan Byrne midway through the second half and from there the game changed. The second goal came shortly after when O'Halloran dispossessed Aaron Harper-Penman and skipped through on goal. Although Steve Oliver was able to get a foot to the ball, it came straight out to Byrne who sent in a low shot. Bridgwater wrapped up the victory 10 minutes later when Murray broke past Kieran Jewell and rifled an effort from the edge of the penalty area into the back of the net. Manager Aaron Harper-Penman said: