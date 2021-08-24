Barnstaple Town given home tie in FA Cup after beating Bideford

Published: 10:24 AM August 24, 2021

Barnstaple Town have been handed a home tie against Lymington Town in the FA Cup first qualifying round, following their derby win at Bideford.

Barum beat their North Devon rivals 3-1 for the first time in five years in their preliminary round tie on Saturday, with all four goals coming in the closing stages.

The visitors broke the deadlock in front of a crowd of 537 after 80 minutes when Lee Hildred claimed his first goal for the club and Tornado Bello doubled the advantage on the break seven minutes later.

Tyrone Ofori made it 3-0 after another counter-attack in stoppage time, before Mattie Buchan grabbed a last-gasp consolation for the shellshocked Robins.

And Barnstaple chairman Bob Chamberlain was beaming after seeing his side bank £1,444 in prize money, telling the club website: "Saturday was an extremely good day for the club. I would like to praise manager Dean Edwards and the players for the victory, which was thoroughly deserved.

"“I would like to thank all of the supporters who made the trip and gave us fantastic backing throughout.

“We were also delighted to be joined by John and Komal Steer of John Fowler Holiday Park who are, of course, our away shirt sponsor.

“They had a really enjoyable afternoon with us and hopefully it won’t be too long before we see them down at Mill Road supporting Dean and the team.

“There was plenty to be positive about on Saturday and we will now look to build upon this and get some momentum to take us forward.”

Barum welcome Lymington Town to Mill Road on Saturday week (September 4), having already lost 3-1 to them in the league on August 14, when another £2,250 in prize money will be offer to the winners.

But before that, they return to Southern League Division One South action at home against Melksham Town on Saturday, before returning to Bideford for another derby on Bank Holiday Monday.

Meanwhile, the Robins will look to bounce back from their FA Cup exit at Cirencester on Saturday.