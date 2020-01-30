Barnstaple GB Pro-Series singles winner Tim Van Rijthoven (right) and runner-up Danylo Kalenichenko. Barnstaple GB Pro-Series singles winner Tim Van Rijthoven (right) and runner-up Danylo Kalenichenko.

The GB Pro-Series will run at Tarka Tennis Centre from February 9 until February 15.

The tournament is part of the ITF World Tennis Tour.

Among those vying for the $25,000 prize money is Jack Draper, who leads the player field and is one of three British players in the entry list.

He is joined by Essex left-hander Ryan Peniston and last year's doubles champion Evan Hoyt, who reached the quarter-finals of last year's mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Other notable entrants include Israel's Eden Lesham and Italy's Julian Ocleppo.

Richard Joyner, LTA tournament director, said: "It is always a pleasure to return to Barnstaple to host this fantastic tournament.

"The welcome and friendliness the players receive make this a very popular stop for them on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

"The player field will once again see a good blend of British and overseas players, many of whom are rising up the world rankings quickly.

"It's a great opportunity for the people of Devon and the south-west to see professional tennis close up."

Last year's event saw Dutchman Tim Van Rijthoven beat Ukranian Danylo Kalenichenko in the singles final.

Previous winners in Barnstaple include Jeremy Chardy and Stephane Robert, and the first ever tournament saw a young Jamie Murray finish runner up in the doubles competition alongside partner Colin Fleming.

The tournament is part of an international calendar of tournaments being staged by the LTA in Britain in 2020, providing a showcase for tennis outside of the traditional summer grass court season and opening up the sport to more fans around the country.

The Barnstaple venue is set to host a second event later in the year, with a women's £25,000 event scheduled for September.

For ticket information, contact Tarka Tennis on 01271 377701