The club had 24 swimmers between the ages of 10 and 17 competing at the championships, which were held at Plymouth's Life Centre over three weekends.

There were plenty of medals for the Barnstaple swimmers, with Skye Pirie and Ted Chesworth leading the haul.

Chesworth claimed 10 medals - eight of which were gold - as well as one silver and one bronze medal.

He also set three championship records in the 11-year-olds' 50m freestyle and 50m and 100m butterfly events.

Pirie claimed seven medals in the 16-year-olds' competitions, including gold in the 100m backstroke, silver medals in the 200m individual medley, 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke and bronze medals in the 400m and 100m freestyle andd the 50m backstroke.

India Martin was a three-time gold medallist in 17-and-over events, winning the 100m and 50m freestyle and the 200m backstroke.

Lily Wilson won three backstroke bronze medals, Martin Eschle won a gold medal and a silver in butterfly and Lucy Allix was a bronze medallist in the 50m freestyle.

Lottie Chesworth, Marissa Poole, Tyler Weatherly and Henry Jones were all age group finalists too.