Barnstaple took on Weston-super-Mare in the final round of the South West Premier season. Picture: Bob Collins Barnstaple took on Weston-super-Mare in the final round of the South West Premier season. Picture: Bob Collins

Barnstaple now know they will be away to Essex side Westcliffe in the promotion play-offs on April 27.

Barum were already through to the play-offs before they drew 22-22 with Weston in final game of the South West Premier season on Saturday.

Sutton, Westcliffe and Wimbledon were all vying for the top spot on the final day in the London and South East Premier Division and that was the finishing one, two, three.

South West champions Bournemouth and their London counterparts Sutton go up automatically. Barum and Westcliffe as runners-up contest the third promotion place.

Before Barum get to their weekend by the Essex seaside in Southend there is the Devon Cup final to play this Saturday.

Some directors of rugby would be wary of two big games that close together, but Barnstaple's Jeremy Chugg is not one of them.

“In many ways it suits us to have a serious game of rugby to focus on rather than a week off,” said Chugg.

“We want to win the Devon Cup and that will be our focus in training this week.

“There are always things that need working on and there is nothing as good as a match to do it in.

“Players like Winston James and Ryan Carter will play in the cup final to get some match fitness in their legs after time off with injuries.”

The tries came thick and fast at Pottington Road until the hour mark when it was deadlocked at 22-all. Neither side scored again after that. The lead had changed hands three times up till then.

Ben Hilton, Alfie Pennyfield and Matt Gohl were the Barnstaple try scorers. Jake Murphy kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Barnstaple are hosting the Devon Senior Cup final for the first time since 2003, and Exmouth were their opponents then too.

The cup, which took on a revised format for the 2018/19 season, saw fixtures between the Devon sides over the course of the South West Premier season count towards a separate Devon league.

Barnstaple's eight wins saw them finish top, giving them the home final.