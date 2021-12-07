Fiscal responsibility crucial for Barnstaple's long-term success

Barnstaple won’t try to buy their way out of danger at the wrong end of National Two South despite sitting one off the bottom of the table.

Henley defeated Barum 26-5 out at Pottington Road last Saturday to leave the Reds one off the bottom of the table for a few more weeks at least.

Barnstaple need to find nine points from somewhere to get past Rochford Hundred and out of the bottom two – and with five points for a win, it could take a while.

Jeremy Chugg, the director of rugby at Barnstaple, said waving the cheque book around won’t be an option for the club.

“We won’t the throwing money around trying to buy our way out of trouble,” said Chugg.

“Plenty of teams have done it in the past as a panic measure, or tried to, and no real good ever comes from it.

“The point of league rugby is you play at the best level you can and if that means dropping back and regrouping occasionally then that is what you do.

“Because of the league reorganisation at the end of the season, we have no idea where we could be next season, as the RFU have not told anyone!

“But my experience as a player, coach and administrator of 30-odd years is that it is never good to finish in the bottom two.”

Chugg said if Barum do have to take a step back they should get back on the front foot sooner rather than later.

“At the moment we are competitive in almost all of our matches up to the 50-60 minute mark,” said Chugg.

“If we are competitive to that extent with the side we have now, we will only get better over the next few years.”

Barnstaple trailed 12-0 at half time against Henley and were 19-0 down when Sam Roberts scored a 62nd-minute try that Jake Murphy converted.

Losing Flynn Elworthy and Matt Gohl to yellow cards did Barum no favours, but Henley only added one more try while the home side were short staffed.

Barnstaple travel to the East Midlands this Saturday to face Hinckley and hopefully the first steps in achieving their survival objectives.

Westcliff remain the bottom side in the division and still seeking their first win of the season, while Redruth and Esher are locked together on 48 points at the top, with Clifton, Henley and Worthing in the chasing pack.

Torrington went with the 12 fit players they could muster to Totnes, where they lost 45-13.

Having been forced to pull-out of the trip to Tamar Saracens seven days earlier, coach Zerran Bell was determined to get the game on at Totnes.

Bell said the result was less important than getting players out on the park.

“We still had the Covid casualties off from the week before, but managed to field a team of 12,” said Bell.

“We scored two tries that counted in the first half and had a third ruled out for a forward pass.

“Totnes had a full squad of 20 and rang the changes to get an almost a full second side out. They ran in four tries as our fitness and lack of numbers told.”

Torry’s try scorers were Blaine Quinlan and Chris Reid. Oliver Webb kicked a penalty and a conversion.

It’s Buckfastleigh at home this Saturday for Torrington, who hope to have a full squad on duty.

“We should have four returning from Covid and two from concussion protocol, so hoping for a full squad,” said Bell.

“Also, we are home, which will allow a few more players to be available.

The effort and sprit in this club so far this season is amazing and as we come into a run of home fixtures, I know the team’s hard work will be rewarded.”

South Molton, who had no game last Saturday, are due to entertain Exeter Athletic this Saturday.

Barum battling for every point - Credit: Derek Parnell & Bob Collins



