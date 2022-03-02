Short-term pain for long-term Barum gain

Barnstaple playing supremo Jeremy Chugg is confident the trials and tribulations of the current season will produce long-term benefits for the club.

A youthful Barum side went down to a 33-9 defeat away to Rochford Hundred in their latest National Two South outing.

The Essex team – their ground is underneath the flight path in and out of Southend Airport – led 21-9 at the half-time break and added two more tries in the second sessions.

Jake Murphy kicked three penalties for Barnstaple in running totals of 0-3, 21-6 and 21-9. Barum remain two points above Westcliff at the bottom of the table, while at the top, Clifton Redruth, Esher and Worthing are separated by just three points in a thrilling title race.

Chugg said he would struggle to pick out more than a handful of players over 25 in the travelling party, adding it was easier to name those aged 23 or under.

“And that is the positive for us going forwards,” said Chugg. “We have got lads of 19, 20 and 21 playing in the first team most week now.

“The Swales brothers, Tyler Gordon, Ryan Smale, Arthur Marks – all of them are under 23 and have been plucked from the second-team sooner than anyone expected.

“It is a big ask for them to play at the level we are at and every game is a learning curve for them.

“The good thing is there is no relegation from our division this year and results are not as important as the experiences being gained.

“When the divisions are re-organised this summer, and we lose four or five teams, as well as most if not all of our five overnight trips, ours will be a lot more competitive.

“If we are still struggling next year and have to go down, so be it. We will regroup and try to get back up in a year or two.”

Neither South Molton or Torrington first teams had games in Devon Division One last Saturday.

Torrington are at home to Salcombe this Saturday and South Molton go to Ernesettle in Plymouth to face Tamar Saracens.

Barnstaple Colts in action - Credit: Barnstaple RFC



