The long Barum wait for a win is finally over

At last! Barnstaple ended a 17-game wait for a win in National Two South by defeating Barnes 23-13 at Pottington Road.

Barum last won on October 23 last year when they defeated Rochford Hundred 15-13 – and had lost every game since then. Victory lifts Barnstaple off the bottom of the table on games won.

Johnny Carter put Barnstaple in front on 15 minutes with a try and by half-time, a Ryan Lee try plus a penalty by Jake Murphy had opened up a 13-7 lead.

The Londoners got back to 13-12 early in the second half, but Barum responded with a Connor Swan try that Murphy converted. A Murphy penalty concluded the scoring on 65 minutes.

A flare-up in the final few minutes resulted in a yellow card for Barnstaple centre Dan Johnson and a straight red for Barnes’ scrum-half Miles Lloyd.

Jeremy Chugg, the director of rugby at Barnstaple, said, having had too many days when nothing went right for the team, this was the exact opposite.

“We had four or five chances to put points on the board and took them all, which has not happened that often this season," said Chugg. “Defensively we were really solid and that enabled us to built something going forward.

“I was really pleased for the 500 or so supporters who turned out to cheer us on, as they have not had a lot to celebrate this season.

“And I was really pleased for our players, who have battled on all season and have worked so hard in training.

“It is probably a bit early to talk about corners turned, but it was certainly a step in the right direction. Everyone was over the moon afterwards."

Club captain Winston James came off the bench 10 minutes into the second half for his first run-out since sustaining a head injury in the defeat by Guernsey in late January.

Another bonus for Barum was Carter moving from the centre to the pack and starting at flanker.

“It could be a whole new career for Johnny after the way he played,” hinted Chugg.

Barnstaple are away to Henley this Saturday afternoon.

Barum getting over the line - Credit: Derek Parnell & Bob Collins

Barnstaple reaching for the line - Credit: Derek Parnell & Bob Collins



