Barum suffer yet another defeat in a season of struggle

Conrad Sutcliffe

Published: 5:30 PM March 30, 2022
Barum suffer defeat in Leicester

Barum suffer defeat in Leicester - Credit: Barnstaple RFC

Barnstaple’s torrid time in the existing National Division Two South continued as they lost 36-5 away to Leicester Lions, a 17th defeat on the reel for Barum. 

Barnstaple took an early lead, flanker Ryan Smale scoring in the seventh minute but when Barum gave away a penalty try, which cost Ryan Lee 10 minutes in the sin-bin, the Lions went ahead and by half-time had a 22-5 lead on the board. Three more tries followed after the break. 

Barnstaple are at home to Barnes this Saturday. 

Devon One leaders South Molton were left high and dry without a game as lowly Buckfastleigh could not raise a side to visit Unicorn Park. 

Molton have no game this Saturday, which will give second-placed Exeter Saracens the chance to close the gap on them to a point if they defeat Plymouth Argaum. 

Torrington, who had team-raising problems of their own, are due to entertain Totnes. 

Barnstaple News

