Barum suffer yet another defeat in a season of struggle

Barnstaple’s torrid time in the existing National Division Two South continued as they lost 36-5 away to Leicester Lions, a 17th defeat on the reel for Barum.

Barnstaple took an early lead, flanker Ryan Smale scoring in the seventh minute but when Barum gave away a penalty try, which cost Ryan Lee 10 minutes in the sin-bin, the Lions went ahead and by half-time had a 22-5 lead on the board. Three more tries followed after the break.

Barnstaple are at home to Barnes this Saturday.

Devon One leaders South Molton were left high and dry without a game as lowly Buckfastleigh could not raise a side to visit Unicorn Park.

Molton have no game this Saturday, which will give second-placed Exeter Saracens the chance to close the gap on them to a point if they defeat Plymouth Argaum.

Torrington, who had team-raising problems of their own, are due to entertain Totnes.