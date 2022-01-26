Losing run continues for a frustrated Barum

Barnstaple’s losing run in National Two South West continued when they were beaten 50-24 away to Guernsey.

It was Barum’s ninth successive defeat since October 23 and they could not have started any worse than conceding a try in the first minute.

Flanker Ben Jago equalised with a try for Barnstaple on nine minutes and Kryan McManus’s conversion gave the visitors a brief lead.

After that it was largely one-way traffic up to half-time, as Guernsey crossed the Barum line on 16, 28, 32 and 40 minutes.

Barnstaple managed a McManus penalty in response and a converted try from skipper Winston James in a running deficit of 29-17 at the break. Guernsey killed of Barum in the first 10 minutes after the restart with two more tries, both of them converted.

Gavin Mitchell’s 65th minute try gave Barnstaple hopes of a bonus point, but a fourth score would not come and it was Guernsey who scored next to complete a comprehensive win.

Barnstaple are back at Pottington Road on Saturday afternoon for a home game against Bury St Edmunds.

South Molton handed Old Techs a 12-try hiding in a one-way affair at Unicorn Park.

Techs travelled with what they had – 10 fit and available players – and made-up their numbers with Molton spares looking for a game.

Techs contested every break down and set piece fervently for the 80 minutes.

George Down was the man of the moment for Molton with four tries. The other six tries were shared between Reece Eury, Jake Cook, Matt Hurrell, Will Thorne (2), Hugo Mitchell, Jamie Hulland and Adie Irving. Cook converted five of the tries.

SMRFC used tried-and-tested systems through the game, which, in previous weeks, they have drifted away from for spells.

Scott Warren, Molton’s head coach, said “Watching from the sidelines made me proud of the lads sticking to what works for the whole game.

“Previously, once we have got ahead and secured the bonus point, players have got greedy and we’ve not scored as many points as we should have.”

Plymouth Argaum are waiting to entertain Warren and his men this Saturday.

Barum fly off to Guernsey - Credit: Barnstaple RFC



