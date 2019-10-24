The U12s took to the pitch at an event hosted by Exeter Chiefs, helping celebrate the 12th season of the nationwide grassroots rugby initiative.

Exeter Chiefs played host at Bravelands on Sunday, with 32 teams strutting their stuff across an under-12 and under-11 festival.

In the U12 competition Barnstaple demonstrated plenty of effort and skill but fell just short of earning a trip to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final on June 20. That honour instead went to Penzance and Newlyn RFC.

Despite missing out on a place at Twickenham, Barnstaple's Joel Limer was still proud of his side's performances.

He said: "We have got on really well, we won our first two games.

"We have been playing well as a team and we are improving after each match. We can always improve, and we will keep working hard going forward.

"I have played a couple of festivals before but this was our first competitive one.

"We've been watching the Rugby World Cup as well - England's game was great, and I think if they play as well as they did against Australia or better, then they have a really good chance of beating New Zealand in the semi-finals.

"I really like the whole England team and I love Exeter Chiefs."

Keeping a close eye on the action unfolding throughout the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup were Exeter Chiefs' Stu Townsend, James Kenny, Joe Parker-Cook and Arthur Realton.

Townsend was delighted with what he saw.

"It is a great day out for the kids, and I remember enjoying days like this myself," he said.

"My coaches were a massive part of my professional development and I still speak to them now.

"Chiefs put on a great event everyone has enjoyed it. These tournaments are for enjoyment and for kids to improve and I definitely think that's what happened here.

"Kids would not get rugby like this if it wasn't for the coaches putting the hours in on Friday nights.

"Coaches do it for the love of the game and it is much appreciated - hopefully the work these coaches have put in with these players will be rewarded in the years to come."

Land Rover has heritage in rugby at all levels; from grassroots to elite, sharing and understanding the values at the heart of the game. Follow @LandRoverRugby