Such is the strength in depth at Sidmouth they can put out a side that contains established Premier Division players who cannot get in a full strength first team.

Matt Cooke, who scored 64 against B&P, claimed a Premier ton against Plymouth last month.

Fellow opener Elliott Rice was in the Sidmouth first team last week having scored a 2nd XI ton the week before. He took another ton off Barnstaple & Pilton.

With Nick Gingell, another first team in and outer, making 27 and Byron Knowles 26, Sidmouth posted 300 for five in a game reduced to 40 overs each.

Archie Popham (2-61) was the only B&P bowler to take more than one wicket.

Barnstaple & Pilton were all out for 80 in 30.5 overs. Opener Sam Bithell (16) top scored.

There were three wickets for Charlie Dibble (3-7) and two each for Byron Knowles and Jash Patidar.

It does not get any easier for B&P this Saturday as they are away to second-placed Heathcoat.