News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > Sport

Barnstaple Pilot Gig Club back in action

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 7:00 AM July 27, 2021   
Barnstaple Pilot Gig Club held a series of inter-club races on the Taw

Barnstaple Pilot Gig Club held a series of inter-club races on the Taw - Credit: Kelly Baker

Barnstaple Pilot Gig Club held a series of inter-club races on the Taw last Sunday, taking advantage of the spring tide that evening.

The boats were launched from their new premises on Rolle's Quay and rowed out to Castle Quay where the race control was established, and the race course started adjacent to Queen Anne's statue on The Strand.

From there the boats raced out to the New Bridge, through the northern archway, round a buoy and back through the middle arch following a marked route back to the starting line, which was also the finishing line. It meant a total course length of two kilometres, so a sprint course in reality.

The club followed Covid-19 precautions as recommended by British Rowing, and these allowed for good competitive rowing between the Ladies crew bubbles and then the Men's crew bubbles. 

Previous pandemic precautions had suspended Pilot Gig Boat racing regattas, none of which have taken place since March 2020, however the recent relaxations do allow those that are willing to restart holding regattas, and the first of these has been arranged by the Paignton club for Saturday August 7.

You may also want to watch:

The Barum club is planning to enter Ladies and Men's crews in this regatta, rowing the club boat Nipper, so the meeting last Sunday was a good refresher for those involved.

Barnstaple Pilot Gig Club held a series of inter-club races on the Taw

Barnstaple Pilot Gig Club held a series of inter-club races on the Taw - Credit: Kelly Baker

After the races the boats, crews and spectators retired to the club's new premises on Rolle's Quay, which have been refurbished from a derelict 19th century warehouse over the last two years by club members. The work on the ground floor boathouse and boat yard is substantially complete, so those attending were treated to a barbeque in this area after the boats and equipment was stored away.

Most Read

  1. 1 Crash and assault in Ilfracombe - Police appeal
  2. 2 Plan for 173 homes on Torrington Creamery site approved despite no affordable homes
  3. 3 South Molton pub attacker must pay compensation after kicking customer in head
  1. 4 Northam Murder: Carer denies killing widow Carol Hart
  2. 5 New ‘inside-out’ art gallery coming to Ilfracombe
  3. 6 Changes to reporting planning breaches in North Devon
  4. 7 New Trek Fest gives walkers a reward for their hike
  5. 8 Busy thirteen days for Appledore RNLI
  6. 9 Bideford man dies after Link Road crash near South Molton
  7. 10 PICTURES: Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit The Burton at Bideford

The building also has a first floor which is being converted into a public meeting area that will eventually have an accessible toilet, kitchen and meeting room large enough for 100 people. Building works are almost complete, but lack of funds is delaying the finishing touches to this area, so the club has restarted it's fundraising campaign for the building. This kicked off with a bingo night, hosted by the rugby club, and there will be further events in the near future.

Club chairman Kevin Ward said: "It was a magnificent effort by all concerned to see the club boats racing on the Taw once more, and I was heartened to see so many club members remaining faithful to the club after such a prolonged period of restrictions. 

"Our new premises are proving to be a great asset for the club and I look forward to us going from strength to strength."

Further information about club activities are available at http://www.barnstaplepilotgigclub.co.uk.

North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

Jewellery and cash stolen in Barnstaple burglary

Joseph Bulmer

person
North Devon Leisure Centre

Plan to replace old North Devon Leisure Centre with housing submitted

Joseph Bulmer

person
The scene at JH Taylor Drive in Northam where an elderly woman was declared dead, launching a murder enquiry

Northam Murder: Accused carer told police he 'loved her to bits'

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
The Duchess of Cornwall visits Children's Hospice South West's Little Bridge House in Fremington

PICTURES: Duchess of Cornwall visits Little Bridge House in Fremington

Joseph Bulmer

person