Barnstaple off the mark with hard-earned draw at Mangotsfield

Finally, Barnstaple Town have got some reward for their hard work and improved performances over recent weeks.

The trip to Mangotsfield United was always going to be a big opportunity for Barum to get off the mark in the Southern League, with their hosts the side above them in the table.

That hope was dealt an early blow, as Kye Simpson scored for Mangotsfield inside five minutes but Barnstaple struck back through Ryan Keates.

A penalty from Daniel McBeam restored the home lead on 21 minutes and Barnstaple had to work extremely hard on a difficult pitch before drawing level with a goal from Luis Edmondson on the hour.

Talking to the Barum club website, Barnstaple manager Kev Squire said: “It was great to get the first point on the board. The team battled hard on a very difficult pitch and to come from behind twice showed great character.

“The subs impacted the game well. The changing room was a much happier place after the game and this is the start of something.”

It was a frustrating afternoon for Bideford at home to Melksham Town, as another late goal earned the visitors all three points with a 2-1 victory.

The Robins controlled the early proceedings and created a number of chances before being hit by a suckerpunch goal from Jay Malshanskyj.

The hosts equalised on the hour, with George Nancekivell heading home a Jack Calver corner, but the sting in the tail came from a Luke Ballinger winner on 87 minutes.

The Kingsley League Quarter-Final draws have been made and there will be some fascinating ties.

Pickard Cup Quarter Final

Barnstaple Town Football Club 2nds v Hatherleigh Football Club; Shamwickshire Rovers AFC v Fremington FC; Ilfracombe Town AFC 2nds v North Molton Football Club 2nds; Appledore Football Club v Chittlehampton Football Club.

Hutchings Cup Quarter Final

Sandymere Blues FC v Southgate Colts Football Club; Fremington 2nds v Hartland Clovelly 2nds; Bideford AFC 2nds v Merton Football Club; Braunton FC 4ths v Shamwickshire Rovers 2nds.

On a final footballing note, check out the Braunton FC Facebook page for an absolutely sensational goal from Matt King.