Barnstaple v Newton Abbot in the South West Premier. Picture: Bob Collins Barnstaple v Newton Abbot in the South West Premier. Picture: Bob Collins

Barum were ousted from second place when Maidenhead beat them 45-10 last time out to snatch it for themselves.

Maidenhead stumbled away to champs-elect Bournemouth in the latest round of fixtures, which allowed Barnstaple to go past them into second.

With two games to go Bournemouth are already up with Barnstaple three points ahead of Maidenhead in the race for the play-offs.

Winston James, the Barnstaple captain, said his side are where they want to be at the right time.

Noah Nash touches down for Barnstaple against Newton Abbot. Picture: Bob Collins Noah Nash touches down for Barnstaple against Newton Abbot. Picture: Bob Collins

“I love this time of the season as the big games coming up are what you play the game for,” said James.

“We are where we want to be with no pressure on us at all, other than the pressure we put on ourselves through our desire to get up.

“We go to Old Patesians this Saturday, which has the potential to be a tricky game, even though they are going down.

“Their sloping pitch is not easy to adjust to – and I have lost there often enough in the past to know they are no push-overs at home.

Adam Lloyd drives forward for Barnstaple against Newton Abbot. Picture: Bob Collins Adam Lloyd drives forward for Barnstaple against Newton Abbot. Picture: Bob Collins

“It is important we get the result we want there as Weston at home in our last game won’t be easy either.

“Weston have run into scoring form in the last three games and we can’t take them lightly even if those wins have been over teams in the bottom three.”

Luke Berry banked a try hat-trick for Barum in the win over Newton Abbot, who are on the way down with Old Patesians and Cleve.

Ten tries were scored in total with the rest shared between Adam Lloyd, Will Topps, Ryan Lee, Noah Nash, Matt Hague and Jake Murphy, who also slotted six conversions.

Ryan Carter with ball in hand for Barnstaple against Newton Abbot. Picture: Bob Collins Ryan Carter with ball in hand for Barnstaple against Newton Abbot. Picture: Bob Collins

Said James: “Unlike the defeat at Maidenhead we played with good intensity with a strong set piece and we moved the ball well.

“Newton made it as hard as they could for us, defending for 10, 12 sometimes 15 phases at a time, and you have to give them credit for that.”