Barnstaple legend heading for this final curtain call

Barnstaple were outgunned 63-14 by promotion hopefuls Redruth in their penultimate game of the season in National Two South.

Redruth had secured a four-try bonus point before the half-hour mark came around and were 35-7 up at the break.

Barnstaple were behind as early as the third minute and were 14 points adrift before Martin Dromantas put them on the board with a try that Jake Murphy converted.

Dromantas was substituted five minutes before half-time and replaced by Alfie May.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first with Redruth scrum-half Jack Oulton notching a hat-trick of tries in nine remarkable minutes.

Barum managed to slow things down for a period, utilising their driving maul to good effect and got a try of their own with five minutes remaining.

Flanker Ryan Smale scored Barnstaple’s second try, which Tyler Gordon-Oke converted as Murphy had been subbed off after 52 minutes. Redruth had the last word with yet another try to take the score line over 60.

Barnstaple’s season ends this Saturday when old adversaries Clifton pay a visit to Pottington Road.

It is going to be an emotional occasion for players and spectators alike, as Barnstaple skipper Winston James will be leading the side out for the last time.

James, graduated into the Barnstaple 1st XV more than a decade ago from the colts and has had two spells as captain, either side of a brief trip to Australia to play in Sydney.

Few players have worn the Red shirt with as much pride as James over the seasons, which will no doubt be recognised by the Pottington faithful.

Barnstaple will also be saying their farewells to utility back Luke Berry, another player who has notched-up more than 10 years in the team.

The next generation of Barum talent took on Ivybridge in the Devon Colts Cup Final and it was another excellent match from two sides brimming with future stars of the game.

Barnstaple were trailing by just five points at the interval but Ivybridge were superb in the second half, winning 42 – 19. Congratulations to Barum Colts for a brilliant season.

