The club will welcome the two-time Olympian and four-time European Championship medallist to a special Super Saturday summer course on July 13.

Judoka from all over the country will be able to sign up to the special randori, or sparring, course to train with Cox.

The club has been boosted by grants from North Devon and Devon County councils to help make the event happen.

It received £100 from North Devon Councillors Joy Cann and Dick Jones, who contributed £50 each from their Community Grant funds.

The club was also awarded £834 from the Communities Together Fund (CTF) after collaboration between the two councils.

Neil Roode 6th Dan at Barnstaple Judo Club says, “The funding was absolutely vital for us to be able to bring in to our area a talent such as double Olympian Sophie Cox; this is a huge benefit to our judoka communities.

“To have the opportunity to train with her, where she can pass on her knowledge and expertise through randori. She’s lots of fun and continues to inspire the next generations.

“As a club we simply don’t have ‘funds’, we only make enough to pay the rent, but now we get to have the elite come to Devon and we could not be more grateful to our council.”

Councillor Cann said: “I’m very happy to have had the opportunity to help Barnstaple Judo Club get their Super Saturday course off the ground and help give them an amazing opportunity to train with an Olympic standard coach. I wish them every success for their future.”