Barnstaple force leaders Redruth into hard-earned victory

Barnstaple frustrated National Two leaders Redruth for most of a one-way second half before subsiding to a 19-3 defeat

Barum, who have only won twice so far this season, were 19-3 down at half time and heading towards another defeat.

Redruth made three serious incursions into Barnstaple’s half before the break and came away with a try each time.

Barnstaple managed a Jake Murphy penalty and were unlucky not to score from a catch-drive move that did not quite make it from five metres out.

Redruth’s injury count went up during the same passages of play and one of their reshuffles ended-up with hooker Mackenzie Oliver going on to the left wing.

Barnstaple defended a series of five-metre scrums, penalty line-outs and old-fashioned pick-‘n’-goes to prevent Redruth scoring a bonus-point try.

The game ended in frustration for Redruth as their forwards got over the line in a driven maul but were unable to get the ball down for a score.

Barnstaple v Redruth in Christmas clash - Credit: Derek Parnell & Bob Collins



