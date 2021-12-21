Barnstaple force leaders Redruth into hard-earned victory
Conrad Sutcliffe
- Credit: Derek Parnell & Bob Collins
Barnstaple frustrated National Two leaders Redruth for most of a one-way second half before subsiding to a 19-3 defeat
Barum, who have only won twice so far this season, were 19-3 down at half time and heading towards another defeat.
Redruth made three serious incursions into Barnstaple’s half before the break and came away with a try each time.
Barnstaple managed a Jake Murphy penalty and were unlucky not to score from a catch-drive move that did not quite make it from five metres out.
Redruth’s injury count went up during the same passages of play and one of their reshuffles ended-up with hooker Mackenzie Oliver going on to the left wing.
Barnstaple defended a series of five-metre scrums, penalty line-outs and old-fashioned pick-‘n’-goes to prevent Redruth scoring a bonus-point try.
The game ended in frustration for Redruth as their forwards got over the line in a driven maul but were unable to get the ball down for a score.
