The Chiefs have a tie-up with Exeter College that allows players bidding for a place on the full academy to combine studies and rugby for an academic year. Two of the players on the scheme are Haydn Lidstone, a fly-half, and pacy wingman Josh Davis. Lidstone, whose rugby career started with Salcombe in the under-sevens, and Davis signed after meeting the Barnstaple management. Jeremy Chugg, the director of rugby at Pottington Road, said it was good to add some quality to the squad so early in the pre-season build-up. He added: