Celebrations for Barnstaple in the Devon Senior Cup final against Exmouth at Pottington Road. Picture: Bob Collins Celebrations for Barnstaple in the Devon Senior Cup final against Exmouth at Pottington Road. Picture: Bob Collins

James scored a first-half try hat-trick and Will Topps completed a treble after the break as Barum coasted to a 61-22 win at Pottington Road.

There is lot going on at Barnstaple at the moment with a promotion play-off game against Westcliffe in Southend looming this Saturday.

James wanted to take time to salute the people whose work making the club successful largely goes unnoticed.

“Historically, the club takes the Devon Cup very seriously and there is great pride in winning it,” said James.

Winston James touches down for Barnstaple against Exmouth. Picture: Bob Collins Winston James touches down for Barnstaple against Exmouth. Picture: Bob Collins

“For the hundreds of supporters who follow us every week, and all the volunteer workers who do so much unpaid work for the club, it is something tangible to show them for their efforts.”

Playing a cup final on Easter Saturday contributed to both sides being below full-strength. Neither team had a full-bench of replacements as players had made alternative arrangements.

Exmouth only had 10 days' warning they would be appearing in the cup final, due to confusion over the outcome of the qualifying tournament.

James said whatever problems the sides had they should not detract from the significance of the win.

Will Topps bursts through for Barnstaple against Exmouth. Picture: Bob Collins Will Topps bursts through for Barnstaple against Exmouth. Picture: Bob Collins

“We were probably closer to a full team than they were, but you can only play what is in front of you and do your best to win,” said James.

“Exmouth were not the only ones with problems: we had a few of our own. I always tell the boys we should only worry about what we are doing and block out the rest. We did that.”

Flanker James put Barum on the board after five minutes with a catch-drive try and completed his hat-trick by the half-hour mark. Try number three was in front partisan home supporters in Clubhouse Corner.

“It was a sweet moment but the hard work was done by Jake Murphy and all I did was follow up behind him,” said James.

Barnstaple v Exmouth in the Devon Senior Cup final at Pottington Road. Picture: Bob Collins Barnstaple v Exmouth in the Devon Senior Cup final at Pottington Road. Picture: Bob Collins

The full list of Barnstaple try scorers was James (3), Topps (3), Murphy, Luke Berry and Kevin Angell. Murphy kicked the goals.

Barnstaple kept the celebrations muted after lifting the cup as there remains the promotion play-off to negotiate.

Westcliffe's ground is on the outskirts of Southend, which means a gruelling journey before a tough game.

It's a metaphorical road Barnstaple have travelled before and one James is not worried about.

Barnstaple v Exmouth in the Devon Senior Cup final at Pottington Road. Picture: Bob Collins Barnstaple v Exmouth in the Devon Senior Cup final at Pottington Road. Picture: Bob Collins

“When we won promotion through the play-offs three years ago we did it up in Kent against Tonbridge Juddians,” said James.

“We know what is required and having done it before are not scared by the prospect.”