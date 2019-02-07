Around 300 pupils with special educational needs took part in the games at Tarka Tennis Centre.

The youngsters got a chance to try their hands at a range of different sports and activities during the three hours of competition.

Among the features sports were sitting volleyball, archery, table cricket and new age kurling.

There were taster activities to try too, including boccia, street dance, wheelchair basketball, laser shooting, fencing, Taiko drumming and mini red tennis.

Devon Ability Games at the Tarka Tennis Centre. Picture:Tom Sandberg/PPAUK Devon Ability Games at the Tarka Tennis Centre. Picture:Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

Helping the event run smoothly were 70 young leaders, who helped officiate and score on the day.

There was a little helping of glitz and glamour to the games too, with a street dance performance from Great Torrington School students part of an opening ceremony.

Barnstaple gymnast Adam Tobin was also a special guest at the event, which was organised by Active Devon.

Active Devon’s Lisa Alford said: “It’s always great to see so much healthy competitive sport.

“This event also provides opportunities for participants to try new and different types of physical activities which they really enjoy.”