Southworth, the son of ex-Barum prop Martin Southworth, has been part of the academy set up at Sandy Park for two years and formally joined the club in April last year .

Game time for youngsters at Premiership clubs can be hard to source in the second-half of the season, so Chiefs asked Barnstaple if they could take the 19 year old on loan.

The move has been a success for Barnstaple and the player, who has scored some match-winning tries since returning to Pottington Road, including one against Brixham last Saturday.

“Danny is a prop but we have been playing him at No.8 and he has been outstanding,” said James.

“You can see the benefits of the conditioning work Danny has been doing with the Chiefs as he has come back bigger and stronger.

“We give him the ball and let him do his thing, which he does very well.

“Danny will have to go back sometime, but as long as we have him that is a bonus.”

James said Southworth is professional in his outlook and passionate about his home-town club.

“There is nothing flash or arrogant about Danny, he just gets on with it and in a really positive manner,” said James.

“He has a huge amount of pride in wearing our red shirt – more than me at times, and that is saying something!”