Bournemouth, who were last-minute winners by the same score at Brixham, are 12 points clear at the top of the table and looking like champs in waiting.

The real contest is for second place and a spot in the play-offs and Barnstaple now have a bit of a cushion over third-placed Ivybridge, whose defeat at Exmouth left them further behind than they were.

Barnstaple had to hang-on grimly at the end of the game at Camborne to bring home the points.

Camborne could have stolen ahead at the end, but a penalty chance went wide and Barum could breathe again.

Camborne went 7-0 up early on, but Barum came back on the half hour when prop Danny Southworth was driven over from close range for Jake Murphy to add the extras.

As the half-time whistle approached centre and skipper Murphy stroked over a penalty to send his side in 10-7 up at the break.

An interception try put Camborne back in front, but Murphy edged Barnstaple back ahead with a 47th minute penalty.

Kick for kick it went with Camborne landing one to go 15-13 up.

Barum recycled the ball from the restart and fly-half Kyran McManus dummied and darted clear for an individual try. Murphy’s routine conversion made it a five-point game.

On 67 minutes it was a two-point game as Camborne got a penalty back. Barum played keep-ball for most of what was left of the game to come home with the points.

Barnstaple are at home to Cleve this Saturday.