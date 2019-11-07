Speare has re-joined Barnstaple after a brief stint with home town team Bude, where he started out as a colt.

Since Speare was last at Pottington Road at the end of the 2017-18 season he has been with Cornish All Blacks and Bude. He has also been capped by Cornwall in the County Championship.

Jeremy Chugg, the director of rugby at Barnstaple, said he was glad to have Speare back on board.

"Kyle has got genuine pace with the ball in his hand and you can never have too many players like that in your side," said Chugg.

"Hopefully, this time he is back for good."

Barum's back-five forwards OIlie Mason and Ben Hilton should bee fit after injuries and back in the match-day squad.

Barnstaple make the short trip to Polson Bridge looking to bounce back from the 15-12 home defeat by Ivybridge last time out that cost them the South West Premier Division leadership.

Weston-super-Mare (30pts) went past Barum (29) into top spot, but have played one more game.

Chugg said losing their unbeaten record relatively early in the season may prove a blessing in disguise for Barnstaple.

"I have been saying for a few weeks now that we have to play our best in every game and if we don't we are likely to come unstuck.

"We came unstuck, not because Ivybridge were that much better than us but because the standard in this division is pretty even and everyone can beat everyone else.

"If it takes losing to remind us of that then it won't have been a bad thing in the long run.

"We are barely a quarter of the way through the season and this will be one of numerous twists and turns before it ends."