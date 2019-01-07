With 65 minutes on the watch Bracknell led 17-13, despite playing most of the match with 14 men and having been reduced to 13 at one stage due to sin-binnings.

Barnstaple had their problems too and at the time were a man short themselves with skipper Jake Murphy in the sin-bin.

The turning point came on 65 minutes when lock Adam Lloyd plunged over to give Barum the lead for the first time in the game. Kyran McManus added the extras.

Five minutes from time Kevin Angell was propelled over the line and Murphy, now back from the sin-bin, kicked the goal.

The cherry on top for Barum was an injury-time try for replacement prop Martinas Dromantas that secured a bonus point in a 32-17 win.

Ryan Carter had scored the only try prior to Barum’s late surge. Murphy kicked the rest of the points.

Victory took Barnstaple up to second in the table ahead of Ivybridge, but skipper Winston James was the first to admit it was a close-run thing.

“Our grit and determination showed when it mattered at the end, that and taking our chances,” said James.

“We did not have many chances but we took the ones that came along.

“We also had a bit of luck of luck when it mattered, such as Bracknell getting over the line then knocking-on when they really should have scored.

“It was a classic case of winning ugly at a place where it is notoriously hard for visiting teams to get very much at all.”

It’s Brixham at home next for Barnstaple, who are ahead of Ivybridge on games won and nothing else behind leaders Bournemouth.

Barnstaple have already won at Brixham this season, but James knows that won’t mean a lot.

“They were three or four players light when we won down there – and in key positions,” said James.

“As Brixham have just had a big win over Old Patesians, our game with them is likely to be another ding-dong Devon derby.”