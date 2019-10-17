Andy Dyer had a skills contest with Levi Chiplin (Kings BA), while senior Lee Blight made his debut against Lee Graham (National Smelting Bristol).

It proved an all-action battle between two well matched boxers, with Blight taking a good left hook in the first round for a standing eight count.

He stood toe to toe with his rival after that, but lost on points.

Patrick Morton returned to box Malmsbury's Lewis Roberts in his 20th contest but first for six years.

The senior contest produced lots of action for a noisy Barnstaple contingent, with Morton on the wrong end of the points decision.

Nine boxers attended the South West squad camp in Bristol on Sunday and all Barnstaple boxers will be in action at the rugby club on November 9 for the first home show of the season.