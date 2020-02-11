Barnstaple v Exmouth in the South West Premier. Picture: Bob Collins Barnstaple v Exmouth in the South West Premier. Picture: Bob Collins

Barum's team management wanted a reaction after the 33-28 defeat by the University of Exeter seven days earlier and on that score it was mission accomplished.

Exmouth, hovering one place and three points above the relegation places, kept Barnstaple quite in key areas like the line-out.

When Barum switched to Plan B, the Cockles did not have an answer.

"It was a fairly even game, but we found a way to score more tries than they did," said Barnstaple's playing supremo Jeremy Chugg,

"Our driving line-out is a strength, but Exmouth were pretty adept at dealing with it.

"Once we started getting behind Exmouth and going wide, they could not deal with it.

"Kyle Speare was big and strong in the centre and Exmouth became so preoccupied with him they did not look at all the good stuff Haydn Lidstone was doing in the centre.

"Haydn scored one of our tries and had a hand in at least one of the others."

For Exmouth it was the tenth defeat of a season that has turned into a fight to avoid relegation.

Roger Holman, the team manager, said there were two key areas that impacted on the result.

"We were penalised 15 times in the first 20 minutes - I cannot explain how - and our decision making was not brilliant at times,' said Holman.

Lidstone opened the scoring on 11 minutes with a try then set one up for Speare. Kyran McManus converted one from two.

Exmouth pulled a try back through Dave Bargent just before the half time break to trail 12-5 with 40 minutes to go.

Casey George came off the bench to add Barum's third try and Josh Davies had the fourth and final score for the bonus point.

Exmouth lock Steve Pape ploughed over for a try against one of his former clubs.

Barum rested flanker and skipper Winston James, who was injured in the defeat by the University.

"He could have played had we been struggling, but as we were okay for numbers we rested him up ready for Ivybridge next," said Chugg.