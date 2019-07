The 20-year-old, who is Barnstaple based, won the two-day race and only just missed out on becoming the youngest-ever winner - the race has been running since 1951. However, he has become the youngest rider to win on consecutive days!

The event involved two days of riding for up to eight hours on each day, clocking in at 11 checkpoints on each day with penalties handed out for late arrival at checkpoints.

The impressionable young man says of his latest win: "I was over the moon to win, especially after what started out as a tough year with a fairly serious hand injury which sidelined me for 10 weeks.

"The toughest part for me was going into day two knowing that it was my race to lose and I rode a little bit tight trying not to crash or lose any time!"

So what started this talented motorbike rider on his present day course? He says: "I first got on a bike at the age of two and, quite honestly, have not stopped since!"

He continued: "My dad used to race, as did his brothers. That is definitely where I caught the bug!"

Dan is restricted to only riding Enduro for that is what his contract with Sherco Factory Racing currently states. The main focus for him and the Sherco team is to target success at both the World Enduro Championship and the British Enduro Championships.

Sherco, who are based in Nimes in Southern France, were especially delighted with his efforts in the Welsh 2 Day Enduro as one of their bikes has never come out on top in the event!

The next action for Dan is at the end of July when he travels to Shropshire for the British Sprint Enduro after which he travels to the Czech Republic for the next World Enduro Championship round!

He is keen to say a very public - and loud - thank you to Sherco Factory Racing, Malcolm Rathmell Sport, and Leatt Protectives.

In addition to the thanks for the current support, he is always open to new, additional support and says: "I would also love to welcome anybody who would like to come onboard as a personal sponsor to get in touch with me via email (danmundellracing@gmail.com) or any of my social media platforms."